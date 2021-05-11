Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension productshasa Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Fox Factory Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote

Fox Factory’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price

Fox Factory Holding Corp. price | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR): This company that through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Quote

Red Rock Resorts’ shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price | Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Quote

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This company that develops, manufactures and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price

Vista Outdoor Inc. price | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Tenaris S.A. (TS): This company that through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular productshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

Tenaris’ shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tenaris S.A. Price

Tenaris S.A. price | Tenaris S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenaris S.A. (TS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.