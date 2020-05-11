Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Wayfair Inc. (W): This company that engages in the e-commerce business has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Minerva Neurosciences’ shares gained 96.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Kezar Life Sciences’ shares gained 43.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This companythat manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods’ shares gained 22.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.