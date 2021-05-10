Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Arconic Corporation (ARNC): This provider of aluminium sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products hasa Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Arconic Corp.’s shares gained 35.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): This company that through its subsidiaries and their operating divisions, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice equipment and beverage merchandisers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

The Middleby Corp.’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tennant Company (TNC): This world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant Co.’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

