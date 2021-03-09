Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Western Alliance Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Western Alliance Bancorporation Quote

Western Alliance’s shares gained 26.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price

Western Alliance Bancorporation price | Western Alliance Bancorporation Quote

Kraton Corporation (KRA): This company that manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.8% over the last 60 days.

Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus

Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote

Kraton Corp.’s shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kraton Corporation Price

Kraton Corporation price | Kraton Corporation Quote

Deere & Company (DE): This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote

Deere & Co.’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Deere & Company Price

Deere & Company price | Deere & Company Quote

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This company that provides sleep solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

Sleep Number’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sleep Number Corporation Price

Sleep Number Corporation price | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kraton Corporation (KRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.