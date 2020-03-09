Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.6% over the last 60 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 38.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This explorer, acquirer and developer of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO): This provider of an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

Livongo Health’s shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Most Popular