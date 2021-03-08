Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 65.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): This independent energy company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources’ shares gained 46.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): This provider of commercial and retail banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial Corp’ shares gained 33.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This provider of advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Criteo’s shares gained 26.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

