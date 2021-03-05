Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This company that operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus

Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Corporation Quote

Meridian Corp.’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month against S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Corporation Price

Meridian Corporation price | Meridian Corporation Quote

Korn Ferry (KFY): This company that provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.6% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry Price and Consensus

Korn Ferry price-consensus-chart | Korn Ferry Quote

Korn Ferry’s shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Korn Ferry Price

Korn Ferry price | Korn Ferry Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): This company that operates as a specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Price

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. price | Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Quote

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This company that provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Cambium Networks’ shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price

Cambium Networks Corporation price | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meridian Bank (MRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



KornFerry International (KFY): Get Free Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.