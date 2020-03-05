Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO): This biotechnology company that focuses on translating science into genomic medicines has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Sangamo Therapeutics’ shares gained 6.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. price | Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): This company that provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Stamps.com Inc. Price and Consensus
Stamps.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stamps.com Inc. Quote
Stamps.com shares gained 634% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Stamps.com Inc. Price
Stamps.com Inc. price | Stamps.com Inc. Quote
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): This company that designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
Enphase Energy’s shares gained 44.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price
Enphase Energy, Inc. price | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): This company that provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
The Rubicon Project, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Rubicon Project, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Rubicon Project, Inc. Quote
The Rubicon Project’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Rubicon Project, Inc. Price
The Rubicon Project, Inc. price | The Rubicon Project, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.