Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO): This biotechnology company that focuses on translating science into genomic medicines has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics’ shares gained 6.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): This company that provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Stamps.com shares gained 634% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): This company that designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Enphase Energy’s shares gained 44.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): This company that provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Rubicon Project’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

