Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group’s shares gained 49.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology’s shares gained 36% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): This provide of various banking products and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

Western Alliance Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

