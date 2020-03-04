Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
AAON, Inc. (AAON): This manufacturer and seller of air conditioning and heating equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
AAON's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
