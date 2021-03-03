Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International’s shares gained 37% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Deere & Company (DE): This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Co.’s shares gained 16.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): This company that explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil’s shares gained 11.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

