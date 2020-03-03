Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This company that provides a collaboration platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG): This company that provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
NanoString Technologies shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health’s shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
