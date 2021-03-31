Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Movado Group’s shares gained 18.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Movado Group Inc. Price

Movado Group Inc. price | Movado Group Inc. Quote

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE): This holding company for HarborOne Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote

HarborOne Bancorp’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR): This bank holding company for Investar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Investar Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Investar Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Investar Holding Corporation Quote

Investar Holding’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Investar Holding Corporation Price

Investar Holding Corporation price | Investar Holding Corporation Quote

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN): This bank holding company for EagleBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR): Get Free Report



HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.