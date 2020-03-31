Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR): This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

electroCore, Inc. Price and Consensus

electroCore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | electroCore, Inc. Quote

electroCore’s shares gained 65.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

electroCore, Inc. Price

electroCore, Inc. price | electroCore, Inc. Quote

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote

Euronav’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Euronav NV Price

Euronav NV price | Euronav NV Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This healthy grocery store has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): This chain of grocery stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote

Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.