Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corp.’s shares gained 20.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

BRP’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

