Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This provider of market making and liquidity services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV): This clinical-stage immuno-oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Forty Seven’s shares gained 63% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Moderna’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

