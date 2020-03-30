Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This provider of market making and liquidity services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Virtu Financial’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price
Virtu Financial, Inc. price | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV): This clinical-stage immuno-oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Forty Seven, Inc. Price and Consensus
Forty Seven, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forty Seven, Inc. Quote
Forty Seven’s shares gained 63% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Forty Seven, Inc. Price
Forty Seven, Inc. price | Forty Seven, Inc. Quote
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Moderna, Inc. Price and Consensus
Moderna, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Moderna, Inc. Quote
Moderna’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moderna, Inc. Price
Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote
Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Novan Inc. Price and Consensus
Novan Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novan Inc. Quote
Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novan Inc. Price
Novan Inc. price | Novan Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Novan Inc. (NOVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.