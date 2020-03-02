Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics' shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): This provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Stamps.com’s shares gained 92.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

SolarEdge’s shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.