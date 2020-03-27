Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE): This provider of Web accessibility solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

AudioEye’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 18.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Audioeye, Inc. Price

Audioeye, Inc. price | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): This online discount retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited price | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN): This provider of primary sample technology consumables has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

QIAGEN N.V. Price and Consensus

QIAGEN N.V. price-consensus-chart | QIAGEN N.V. Quote

QIAGEN’s shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

QIAGEN N.V. Price

QIAGEN N.V. price | QIAGEN N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.