Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Newtek Business Services’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Community Corporation (FCCO): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corp’s shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA): This digital asset technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.9% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Digital’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.2% over the last 60 days.
Steel Dynamics shares gained nearly 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
