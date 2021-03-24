Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.7% over the last 60 days.

Callon Petroleum’s shares gained 35.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): This company that processes and distributes metal products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel’s shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): This company that provides a range of commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings’ shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

