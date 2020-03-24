Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

The Clorox Company (CLX): This manufacturer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

Clorox’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 29.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Clorox Company Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This owner and operator of crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price

