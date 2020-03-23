Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

The Clorox Company (CLX): This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Clorox's shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 30.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Regeneron’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): This producer of bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons’ shares gained 65.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.