Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF): This provides banking and mortgage products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

MVB Financial’s shares gained nearly 26% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price

Mvb Financial Corp. price | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): This provider of a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 34.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Price

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. price | Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN): This value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citi Trends, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citi Trends, Inc. Quote

Citi Trends’ shares gained 25.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Citi Trends, Inc. Price

Citi Trends, Inc. price | Citi Trends, Inc. Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Ternium’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ternium S.A. Price

Ternium S.A. price | Ternium S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.