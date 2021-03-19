Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corp.’s shares gained 81.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): This company that processes and distributes metal products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

