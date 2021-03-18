Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): This company that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 33.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Price

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. price | Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Quote

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): This performance improvement and learning solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

GP Strategies Corporation Price and Consensus

GP Strategies Corporation price-consensus-chart | GP Strategies Corporation Quote

GP Strategies Corp’s shares gained 29.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GP Strategies Corporation Price

GP Strategies Corporation price | GP Strategies Corporation Quote

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This producer and seller of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

U S Concrete, Inc. Price and Consensus

U S Concrete, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U S Concrete, Inc. Quote

U.S. Concrete’s shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

U S Concrete, Inc. Price

U S Concrete, Inc. price | U S Concrete, Inc. Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Ternium’s shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ternium S.A. Price

Ternium S.A. price | Ternium S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): Get Free Report



GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.