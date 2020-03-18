Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This company that provides market making and liquidity services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decline of 28.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This company that manufactures and markets food and beverage products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): This a late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Novavax’s shares gained 35.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

