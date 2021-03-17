Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote

Rent-A-Center’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price

Rent-A-Center, Inc. price | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals and petroleum operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

Chevron’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chevron Corporation Price

Chevron Corporation price | Chevron Corporation Quote

Matson, Inc. (MATX): This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson’s shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matson, Inc. Price

Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): This company that operates as an automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): Get Free Report



Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.