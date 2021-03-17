Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Rent-A-Center’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals and petroleum operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
Chevron’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chevron Corporation Price
Chevron Corporation price | Chevron Corporation Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX): This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson’s shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. Price
Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): This company that operates as an automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): Get Free Report
Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.