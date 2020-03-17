Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Quote

GSX Techedu’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 29.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR price | GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote

Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zeons Corporation Price

Zeons Corporation Price

Zeons Corporation price | Zeons Corporation Quote

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT): This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

VAXART, INC. Price and Consensus

VAXART, INC. Price and Consensus

VAXART, INC. price-consensus-chart | VAXART, INC. Quote

Vaxart’s shares gained 32.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

VAXART, INC. Price

VAXART, INC. Price

VAXART, INC. price | VAXART, INC. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): Free Stock Analysis Report

VAXART, INC. (VXRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR (GSX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular