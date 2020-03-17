Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

GSX Techedu’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 29.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT): This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

Vaxart’s shares gained 32.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.