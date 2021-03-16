Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This producer and seller of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Concrete’s shares gained 30% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy’s shares gained 29.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp’s shares gained 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): This provider of performance improvement and learning solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

GP Strategies Corp’s shares gained 28.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

