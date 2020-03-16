Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Bicycle Therapeutics' shares gained 0.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 19.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR price | Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote

Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): This producer of bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote

Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zeons Corporation Price

Zeons Corporation price | Zeons Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.