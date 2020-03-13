Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

GSX Techedu’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 26.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcus Biosciences’ shares gained 50.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This provider of market making and liquidity services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 36.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics’ shares gained 32.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.