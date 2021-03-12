Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): This company that explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO): This company that engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

EnPro Industries’ shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies’ shares gained nearly 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.