Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

AVX Corporation (AVX): This manufacturer and reseller of electronic components, interconnect devices and sensing and control devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

AVX's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 18.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

SolarEdge’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

