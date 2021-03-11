Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This provider of commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 30.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price

Northrim BanCorp Inc price | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): This processor and distributor of metal products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Olympic Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

Olympic Steel’s shares gained 80.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price

Olympic Steel, Inc. price | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price

Rocky Brands, Inc. price | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

Matador Resources’ shares gained 30.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matador Resources Company Price

Matador Resources Company price | Matador Resources Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.