Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This provider of commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 30.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): This processor and distributor of metal products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olympic Steel’s shares gained 80.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands’ shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Matador Resources’ shares gained 30.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
