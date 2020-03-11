Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): This company that provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Stamps.com’s shares gained 45.8% over the last one month compared to the S&P 500’s decline of 14%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

21Vianet Group’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This company that provides a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained nearly 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Novan’s shares gained 55.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

