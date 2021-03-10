Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 26.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and Consensus

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’ shares gained 29.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

Ovintiv’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ovintiv Inc. Price

Ovintiv Inc. price | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Ternium’s shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ternium S.A. Price

Ternium S.A. price | Ternium S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Get Free Report



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.