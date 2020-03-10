Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote

Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 18.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This explorer and processor of gold has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company’s shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI): This provider of precision-policing and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ShotSpotter Inc. Price and Consensus

ShotSpotter Inc. price-consensus-chart | ShotSpotter Inc. Quote

ShotSpotter’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ShotSpotter Inc. Price

ShotSpotter Inc. price | ShotSpotter Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.