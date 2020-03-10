Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote
Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 18.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This explorer and processor of gold has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Harmony Gold Mining Company’s shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Kala Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI): This provider of precision-policing and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
ShotSpotter Inc. Price and Consensus
ShotSpotter Inc. price-consensus-chart | ShotSpotter Inc. Quote
ShotSpotter’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ShotSpotter Inc. Price
ShotSpotter Inc. price | ShotSpotter Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.