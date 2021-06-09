Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This company that owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 23.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price

Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This worldwide leader in graphics processors and media communications devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

G-III Apparel’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. price | GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): This animal health care company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Price and Consensus

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Quote

Elanco Animal Health’s shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Price

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated price | Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.