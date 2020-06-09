Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This online marketplace and classifieds platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote

eBay's shares gained 15.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

eBay Inc. Price

eBay Inc. price | eBay Inc. Quote

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH’s shares gained 58.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH Price

RH price | RH Quote

Geron Corporation (GERN): This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

Geron Corporation Price and Consensus

Geron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Geron Corporation Quote

Geron's shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Geron Corporation Price

Geron Corporation price | Geron Corporation Quote

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus

Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote

Kopin's shares gained 54.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kopin Corporation Price

Kopin Corporation price | Kopin Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.