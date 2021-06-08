Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Conns, Inc. Price and Consensus
Conns, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conns, Inc. Quote
Conn's shares gained 37.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conns, Inc. Price
Conns, Inc. price | Conns, Inc. Quote
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
Tillys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tillys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tillys, Inc. Quote
Tilly's shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tillys, Inc. Price
Tillys, Inc. price | Tillys, Inc. Quote
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus
Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote
Zumiez’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zumiez Inc. Price
Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote
General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors’ shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
General Motors Company Price
General Motors Company price | General Motors Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tillys, Inc. (TLYS): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.