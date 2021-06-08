Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Conn's shares gained 37.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

Tilly's shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors’ shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

