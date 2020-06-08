Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK): This technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Remark Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Remark Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Remark Holdings, Inc. Quote

Remark Holdings’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Remark Holdings, Inc. Price

Remark Holdings, Inc. price | Remark Holdings, Inc. Quote

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This company offersupholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments and other furniture has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots’ shares gained 46.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. Price

Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

comScore, Inc. (SCOR): This information and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

comScore, Inc. Price and Consensus

comScore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | comScore, Inc. Quote

comScore’s shares gained 36.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

comScore, Inc. Price

comScore, Inc. price | comScore, Inc. Quote

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Zoom Video’s shares gained 31.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.