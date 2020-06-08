Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK): This technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.
Remark Holdings’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This company offersupholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments and other furniture has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots’ shares gained 46.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
comScore, Inc. (SCOR): This information and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
comScore’s shares gained 36.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video’s shares gained 31.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
