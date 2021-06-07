Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of video and web conferencing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 27% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS):This company that through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB):This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This leading provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington’s shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

