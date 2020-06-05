Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

RH's shares gained 74.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): This molecular diagnostics company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Geron Corporation (GERN): This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

Geron's shares gained 28.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): This company that is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alexco's shares gained 39.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

