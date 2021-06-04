Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Ferro Corporation (FOE): This company that produces and markets specialty materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Ferro Corp’s shares gained 25.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Google’s shares gained 1.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LCI Industries (LCII): This company that manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries’ shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA): This retailer of beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

