Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): This company that engages in the exploration of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies’ shares gained nearly 34% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings’ shares gained 38.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Semtech’s shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

