Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Caleres’ shares gained 12.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Caleres, Inc. Price

Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote

EPR Properties (EPR): This out of home leisure and recreational reit has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

EPR Properties Price and Consensus

EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote

EPR Properties’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

EPR Properties Price

EPR Properties price | EPR Properties Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.1% over the last 60 days.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This visual computing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.