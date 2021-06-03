Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Caleres’ shares gained 12.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Caleres, Inc. Price
Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote
EPR Properties (EPR): This out of home leisure and recreational reit has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
EPR Properties Price and Consensus
EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote
EPR Properties’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
EPR Properties Price
EPR Properties price | EPR Properties Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.1% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This visual computing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus
NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
NVIDIA’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NVIDIA Corporation Price
NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Click to get this free report
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report
EPR Properties (EPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.