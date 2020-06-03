Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This provider of a collaboration platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This manufacturer of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin’s shares gained 61.% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medifast, Inc. (MED): This manufacturer of health and nutritional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Medifast’s shares gained more than 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): This precious metals exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Golden Minerals Company’s shares gained more than 99.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

