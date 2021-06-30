Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT): This bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Select Bancorp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources’ shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Korn Ferry (KFY):This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT):This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Copart’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

