Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT): This bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
Select Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Select Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Select Bancorp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Select Bancorp, Inc. Price
Select Bancorp, Inc. price | Select Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Continental Resources’ shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price
Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Korn Ferry (KFY):This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
KornFerry Price and Consensus
KornFerry price-consensus-chart | KornFerry Quote
Korn Ferry’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
KornFerry Price
KornFerry price | KornFerry Quote
Copart, Inc. (CPRT):This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote
Copart’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Copart, Inc. Price
Copart, Inc. price | Copart, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT): Free Stock Analysis Report
KornFerry International (KFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.