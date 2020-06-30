Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price and Consensus

Turtle Beach Corporation price-consensus-chart | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Turtle Beach's shares gained 40.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price

Turtle Beach Corporation price | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This chain of retail drugstores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Rite Aid’s shares gained 31.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rite Aid Corporation Price

Rite Aid Corporation price | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL): This company that designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price and Consensus

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. price-consensus-chart | PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Quote

Purple Innovation’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. price | PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Quote

RH (RH): This home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH's shares gained 16.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH Price

RH price | RH Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.