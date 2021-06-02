Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This athletic footwear and apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cummins’ shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corp’s shares gained 47% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): This retail department stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.